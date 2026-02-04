Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.10 and last traded at $119.60, with a volume of 19227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.23.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $97.00 target price on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $524,474.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,109 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,877.56. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2,463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 33,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Featured Stories

