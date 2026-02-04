Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTC. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. BTC was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.