Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.4615.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Option Care Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $37.00 price target on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 67.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

