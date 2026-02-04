Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – February 3rd

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, NPT, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2–3 billion—calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by its outstanding shares. Investors consider them higher-risk and higher-growth potential holdings because these companies are less established, tend to be more volatile and less liquid than mid- or large-cap firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

NPT (NPT)

Texxon Holding Limited is a provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries principally in East China. Texxon Holding Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NPT

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLS

Recommended Stories