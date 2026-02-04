Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) Insider Denise McComish Acquires 62,000 Shares

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK – Get Free Report) insider Denise McComish purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.62 per share, with a total value of A$100,440.00.
Alkane Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $378.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94.
About Alkane Resources
