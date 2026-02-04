Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) Insider Denise McComish Acquires 62,000 Shares

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK – Get Free Report) insider Denise McComish purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.62 per share, with a total value of A$100,440.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $378.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Alkane Resources Ltd operates as a gold exploration and production company in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver deposits. It also invests in junior gold mining companies and projects. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

