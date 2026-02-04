Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 7,310 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Heerma sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $234,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 131,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,154.76. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Peter Heerma sold 4,980 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold large blocks of shares on Feb 3, including CEO Eric M. Dube (100,087 shares, ~18.8% reduction in his position) and several executives (CFO, CAO and other officers) reducing holdings by ~5–10% each — a broad, same-day executive sell-off that can signal rotation or prompt investor concern about near-term insider confidence. CEO Form 4

Negative Sentiment: A recent article questions Travere's disclosure and risk narrative, flagging potential credibility concerns that could amplify selling or increase short-term volatility if investors seek more clarity from management. Is Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Facing a Credibility Test in Its Disclosure and Risk Narrative?

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,613,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,059,000 after purchasing an additional 619,085 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,784,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 599,102 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,308,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,232,000.

TVTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

