Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Lange Bob De Sells 15,977 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Lange Bob De sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.99, for a total value of $10,912,131.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,607,099.47. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68.

NYSE CAT opened at $702.84 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $710.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $328.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and data-center demand — Caterpillar reported revenue and EPS above estimates, with Power & Energy sales up sharply as data-center buildouts drove demand for natural-gas turbines and backup power. That beat reinforces near-term earnings momentum. CAT Earnings Beat

Q4 earnings beat and data-center demand — Caterpillar reported revenue and EPS above estimates, with Power & Energy sales up sharply as data-center buildouts drove demand for natural-gas turbines and backup power. That beat reinforces near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising price targets — Multiple firms (including Truist and Citi) bumped CAT targets and kept buy ratings, giving the stock fresh upward catalysts and validating the post-earnings narrative. Analyst Price Target Raises

Analysts raising price targets — Multiple firms (including Truist and Citi) bumped CAT targets and kept buy ratings, giving the stock fresh upward catalysts and validating the post-earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and multi-year growth visibility — Management cites a record ~$51B backlog and sees 5–7% annual sales through 2030, supported by planned capacity spend (higher 2026 capex) that could convert backlog into revenue over time. MarketBeat CAT Analysis

Record backlog and multi-year growth visibility — Management cites a record ~$51B backlog and sees 5–7% annual sales through 2030, supported by planned capacity spend (higher 2026 capex) that could convert backlog into revenue over time. Positive Sentiment: Large shareholder returns narrative — Coverage highlighting the company’s strong free-cash-flow returns and sizable capital returns program can support investor sentiment. Forbes: Shareholder Returns

Large shareholder returns narrative — Coverage highlighting the company’s strong free-cash-flow returns and sizable capital returns program can support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic tech partnership — ACI won a multi-year engagement to modernize Caterpillar’s digital infrastructure; operationally useful but unlikely to move near-term revenue much. ACI Partnership PR

Strategic tech partnership — ACI won a multi-year engagement to modernize Caterpillar’s digital infrastructure; operationally useful but unlikely to move near-term revenue much. Neutral Sentiment: Product rollout — New compact 308CR mini-excavator announced; supports product-cycle narrative but is incremental to overall results. 308CR Mini-Excavator

Product rollout — New compact 308CR mini-excavator announced; supports product-cycle narrative but is incremental to overall results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Two senior insiders disclosed sizable sales (multi-million-dollar disposals), reducing their stakes. While often routine, large insider sales can weigh on sentiment if interpreted as profit-taking at lofty valuations. Insider Sale Filing

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.48.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

