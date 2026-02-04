WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,183 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 172,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th.

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally. WTBN was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

