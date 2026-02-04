Short Interest in Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) Increases By 25.5%

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,485 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 52,175 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Giftify by 62.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Giftify by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Giftify in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

GIFT stock remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,450. Giftify has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Giftify ( NASDAQ:GIFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Giftify had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 56.95%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Giftify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Giftify, Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a US-based technology company specializing in digital gift solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality and corporate sectors. The company’s cloud-based platform enables brands and organizations to create, distribute and redeem e-gift cards and e-vouchers through multiple channels, including email, SMS and API integrations. By offering a turnkey solution for branded gifting campaigns, Giftify helps clients drive consumer acquisition, retention and incremental revenue.

Central to Giftify’s offering is a suite of management tools that enable real-time tracking of gift card inventory, performance analytics and customer engagement metrics.

