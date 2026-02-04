Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Trading Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 165,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 86,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Camino Minerals Trading Up 10.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

About Camino Minerals

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 6 claims totaling an area of 2,100 hectares located in the Department of Cuzco, Peru; the Maria Cecilia project covering an area of approximately 7,110 hectares located in the Cordillera Negra Mountain; and the Los Chapitos property comprises 12 claims that covers an area of 6,000 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

