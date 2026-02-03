First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$0.45 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.70 target price on First Mining Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Mining Gold has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.85.

First Mining Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.67. 4,064,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,399. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$909.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.04.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021. The Company also holds a large equity position in Treasury Metals Inc who are advancing the Goliath-Goldlund gold projects towards construction.

