Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $588,510.72 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Staley sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $588,510.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 203,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,748.16. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,211. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,955,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,213,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,709,000 after buying an additional 1,166,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,875,000 after buying an additional 231,570 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 431.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,258,000 after buying an additional 5,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 92.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Trending Headlines about Viavi Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.