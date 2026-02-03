Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $588,510.72 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Staley sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $588,510.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 203,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,748.16. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,211. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.
Trending Headlines about Viavi Solutions
Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights VIAV as a long?term momentum pick, citing its favorable style scores — coverage that can attract momentum-driven funds and retail buyers. Why Viav Solutions (VIAV) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks also notes VIAV hit a 52?week high, a technical breakout that often draws momentum buying and attention from technical traders. Investors view this as confirmation of the recent earnings/revenue strength. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Positive Sentiment: VIAV was included in a Yahoo Finance screen of stocks trading below intrinsic value, which could attract value investors looking for upside vs. fair value. 3 Stocks Estimated To Be Up To 40.4% Below Intrinsic Value
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst increase to Q3 EPS estimates (reported by AmericanBankingNews) supports a firmer earnings outlook and helps justify higher prices after the company’s recent beat on EPS and revenue growth. Q3 EPS Estimates for Viavi Solutions Increased by Analyst
- Negative Sentiment: Senior VP Kevin Siebert sold 13,577 shares at ~$25.72 on Feb 2, reducing his stake ~27.6% — a notable insider sale that some investors interpret as profit?taking or a sign to trim positions. Insider Form 4 – Kevin Siebert
- Negative Sentiment: EVP Paul Mcnab also sold 4,638 shares at ~$25.80 the same day, a ~17.6% reduction of his holding — another insider sale that can temper sentiment even if executives retain sizable stakes. Insider Form 4 – Paul Mcnab
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.
Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.
