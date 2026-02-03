Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4%

CSQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,918. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 265,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

