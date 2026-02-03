Short Interest in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Declines By 13.1%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,323 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 3,826 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

LQDB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. 897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.73 and a 12 month high of $88.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

