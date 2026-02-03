IMC Chicago LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

IMC Chicago LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,006 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 601,254 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after acquiring an additional 105,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $698.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

