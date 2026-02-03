12,091 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly $XDSQ Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS XDSQ opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.85.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

