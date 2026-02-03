AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 110,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $4,495,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,483.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company’s operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.