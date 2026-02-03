RS Group (LON:RS1) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 677.80 and last traded at GBX 673.50, with a volume of 388551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS1. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RS Group from GBX 800 to GBX 700 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 720.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 631.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 588.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 EPS for the quarter. RS Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.24%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably.

