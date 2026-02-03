Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 710,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,079% from the average session volume of 60,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Premier Health of America Trading Down 20.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.39.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes. It also offers health consulting, nursing, and healthcare services in remote communities, as well as provides nursing and assistance services in remote regions; and Code Bleu, an agency to employ staff nurses.

