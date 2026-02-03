Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.42 and last traded at $35.5360, with a volume of 2399444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 2,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 1,646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Relx by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

