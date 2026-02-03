Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,722,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 846,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 25.0%

The company has a market cap of C$2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

