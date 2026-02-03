Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Extreme Networks from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 211.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The company had revenue of $317.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $827,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,953,253.72. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,112,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,219,000 after acquiring an additional 349,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

