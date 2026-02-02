Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,083 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 3,173 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,127 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,127 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.30. 3,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, operating through its primary subsidiary, Old National Bank. The company offers a comprehensive range of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients. Its core activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending products, Old National Bancorp provides wealth management and trust services through a dedicated team of financial advisors.

