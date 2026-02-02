BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 32.7% in January

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,003,873 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 3,017,531 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,483,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,483,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of HYT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.90. 1,056,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,771. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.
HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.
