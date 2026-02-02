BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 32.7% in January

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,003,873 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 3,017,531 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,483,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,483,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HYT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.90. 1,056,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,771. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Presper Financial Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presper Financial Architects LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.

HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.

