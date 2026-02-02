Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. 99,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.46. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $684.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.08 million. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,252.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE: CCU) is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

