Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – February 1st

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Spring Valley Acquisition, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, and Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and less analyst coverage compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)
Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)
Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)
Read Our Latest Research Report on SV
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLS
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)
Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTD
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in February 2026
- Deckers’ Surprise Blowout Has Wall Street Repricing the Story
- Chevron Earnings Hint at New Highs—Is CVX Ready to Run?
- Is Altria Becoming More Than an Income Stock?
- How Long Can Equal-Weighted ETFs Keep Outperforming the S&P 500?
- GE Vernova’s Q4 Was Strong—But the Backlog Number Matters More