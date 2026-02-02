Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $62.02 Million Position in TCW Transform 500 ETF $VOTE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 790,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,019,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of TCW Transform 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOTE. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,708,000 after buying an additional 192,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,016,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,947,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 363,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 84,707 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 136,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,470,000.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $911.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

TCW Transform 500 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No. 1.

