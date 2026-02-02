Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communication presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

RCI stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Rogers Communication has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 143.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 106.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communication in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers Communication this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Rogers beat EPS expectations with $1.08 vs. a $0.98 consensus and reported higher adjusted EBITDA — a clear near-term earnings beat that supports valuation. Rogers Communications Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results: Rogers beat EPS expectations with $1.08 vs. a $0.98 consensus and reported higher adjusted EBITDA — a clear near-term earnings beat that supports valuation. Positive Sentiment: Revenue strength: Q4 revenue rose ~12–13% YoY, led by media, sports and telecom growth — revenue outperformance provides top?line momentum. Reuters: Revenue Above Estimates

Revenue strength: Q4 revenue rose ~12–13% YoY, led by media, sports and telecom growth — revenue outperformance provides top?line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dividend boost: Board declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~5.2%), which supports income investors and can underpin the share price. Dividend Press Release

Dividend boost: Board declared a $0.50 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~5.2%), which supports income investors and can underpin the share price. Positive Sentiment: Technical/ratings lift: IBD upgraded Rogers B for improved price strength, which can attract momentum/technical traders. IBD Rating Upgrade

Technical/ratings lift: IBD upgraded Rogers B for improved price strength, which can attract momentum/technical traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance mixed: Barclays maintained a Hold on RCI — a cautionary stance that may limit upside from the earnings beat. Barclays Hold Rating

Analyst stance mixed: Barclays maintained a Hold on RCI — a cautionary stance that may limit upside from the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: The company posted its earnings presentation and slide deck and held a call — useful for investors wanting management’s commentary on guidance, cash flow and capital allocation. Slide Deck / Call

Earnings materials available: The company posted its earnings presentation and slide deck and held a call — useful for investors wanting management’s commentary on guidance, cash flow and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Recent write-ups compare Rogers to international peers (e.g., Telefónica Brasil), which may influence relative valuation assessments but don’t change company fundamentals. Peer Comparison

Peer comparison: Recent write-ups compare Rogers to international peers (e.g., Telefónica Brasil), which may influence relative valuation assessments but don’t change company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: YoY EPS decline and investor caution: EPS of $1.08 remains below last year’s $1.46, and some metrics raise questions about margin sustainability — this weaker year?over?year EPS and cautious broker views likely tempered buying despite the beat. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

