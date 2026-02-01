SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $90.49 thousand and approximately $43.56 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

