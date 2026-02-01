Dero Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $4.38 thousand worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,589.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.00671339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.89 or 0.00546324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.00380061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00075347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00012332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.