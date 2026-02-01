Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0887

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and $214.92 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,003,138,673 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,003,138,672.80414697 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09266093 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 414 active market(s) with $252,238,889.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

