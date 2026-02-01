SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.94 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 18% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $96.94 million and $19.03 thousand worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004214 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.08145198 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $12,905.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

