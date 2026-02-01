PlayDapp (PLA) Price Tops $0.0019

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $1.18 million and $71.51 thousand worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,083,208 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.com.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

