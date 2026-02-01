abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.17.

ABDN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 220 to GBX 225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on abrdn from GBX 190 to GBX 215 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 184 target price on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

In other abrdn news, insider Siobhan Boylan bought 76,305 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £150,320.85. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 217.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 225.80 and a quick ratio of 24.97. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 120.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 229.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 201.38.

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

As at 30 September 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £542bn of client and customer assets.

