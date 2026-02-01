Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) and RXO (NYSE:RXO) Critical Review

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and Stonepath Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get RXO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.55 billion 0.53 -$290.00 million ($0.43) -33.93 Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Stonepath Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RXO.

This table compares RXO and Stonepath Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO -1.25% 0.88% 0.43% Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RXO and Stonepath Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 4 11 4 0 2.00 Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Given RXO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Stonepath Group.

Summary

RXO beats Stonepath Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Stonepath Group

(Get Free Report)

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.