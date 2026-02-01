Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.2778.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $168,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,073.67. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,920. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,706 shares of company stock worth $2,317,281. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

