Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.36. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 667.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida?based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

