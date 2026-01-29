Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading 14.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 and last traded at GBX 12. Approximately 726,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 557,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50.

Cora Gold Trading Up 14.3%

The firm has a market cap of £60.27 million, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.56.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Ltd (AIM: CORA) is a gold developer focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal.

The Company’s most advanced project is the Sanankoro Gold Project in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, south Mali, where a mine with low capital and operating costs based around high recovery, low strip ratio, free-digging oxide ore is approaching construction readiness.

