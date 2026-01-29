Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $19.80 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $112.54.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

