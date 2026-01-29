Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $138.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

