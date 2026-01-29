Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 142,080 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 142,080 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 3,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Dbs Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.