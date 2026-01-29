SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold during the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,833 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,932 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 31.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,996,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 474,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Shares of SBSW opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Sibanye Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. HSBC raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

