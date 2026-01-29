Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Acquired by Cloud Capital Management LLC

Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.2% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cloud Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 43.1%

DFIC stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

