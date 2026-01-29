Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 11632577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASM shares. Zacks Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $7.40 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.75 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 208.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 141,594 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $231,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open?pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

