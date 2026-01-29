Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Up 377.6% in January

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,403 shares, an increase of 377.6% from the December 31st total of 8,251 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGLN stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $19.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based financial services company that provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance products through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites a broad array of property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and reinsurance business, designing customized solutions for clients across commercial, personal and specialty markets. Arch’s offerings include commercial casualty and property, directors and officers liability, professional liability, surety, and mortgage insurance products.

In its reinsurance segment, Arch writes treaty and facultative business lines, encompassing property catastrophe, casualty and specialty risks.

