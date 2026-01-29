Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 211,849 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the December 31st total of 433,343 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akari Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AKTX stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 4,368.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,060 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 2.52% of Akari Therapeutics worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel complement inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory and immunological diseases. The company’s research centers on modulation of the complement cascade, a key component of the innate immune system, with the goal of delivering targeted therapies to patients suffering from rare and severe disorders.

Akari’s lead pipeline asset is sutimlimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively inhibits the C1s protein and is being evaluated in pivotal clinical studies for cold agglutinin disease.

