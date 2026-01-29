Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Update

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 135,611 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 321,082 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 3.6%

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Shares of Adlai Nortye stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Adlai Nortye has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Inc (NASDAQ: ANL) is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.