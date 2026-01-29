Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $521.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Sherwin-Williams worth $521,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (down previously from $422.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $349.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

