Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Siebert Williams Shank from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 190.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.