Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.90 and last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 229163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Dividend 15 Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is 47.21%.

About Dividend 15 Split

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash dividends targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share; and (b) on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), to pay holders of Class A Shares $15.00 per Class A Share, which was the issue price thereof on the initial public offering of the Company, through the redemption of each Class A Share held on the Termination Date. The assets of the Company are invested in an actively managed portfolio of common shares (the Portfolio) which primarily includes securities of the following 15 publicly traded Canadian companies (the Portfolio Companies), each of whose securities will generally represent no less than 4% and no more than 8% of the Net Asset Value of the Company: Bank of Montreal The Bank of Nova Scotia BCE Inc Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CI Financial Corp.

